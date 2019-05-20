App
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ready for floor test, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Nath also claimed that he had proven the majority of his coalition government 'four times' in the last five months, and is ready to do so again.

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh asked the Congress government to prove its majority and wrote to state governor Anandiben Patel for convening a special session of the state Assembly, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on May 20 said he was all prepared to go for a floor test.

Nath also claimed that he had proven the majority of his coalition government 'four times' in the last five months, and is ready to do so again.

Earlier in the day, the BJP wrote to Governor Patel, asking her to convene a special session of the House.

"I have already told them...the BJP is trying it for long. I have proved majority in the House four times in the last five months and I am ready for floor test again," Nath told PTI late evening.

He said the BJP was talking about the instability of the Congress-led government as it wanted to save itself from getting 'exposed' on its erstwhile corrupt rule.

The chief minister said the BJP had lost on the floor of the House on earlier occasions as well but didn't elaborate.

On earlier occasions, the Congres had managed to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the party even after the BJP demanded a division of votes. The Congress had also passed the supplementary Budget and regular Budget in the House.

In the Assembly polls last year, the Congress won 114 of the state's 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The Bahujan Samaj Party, having two MLAs, and Samajwadi Party, which has one, are supporting the Congress. There are four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats.

In his letter to the governor, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Gopal Bhargava stated that the party wanted a discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government's strength.

The development came a day after the majority of exit polls predicted the return of the BJP-led NDA to power for the second term.
First Published on May 20, 2019 09:09 pm

tags #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

