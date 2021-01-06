Read the full text of Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji's letter to his employees

Premji stepped down as a chairman of Wipro on July 31, 2019, to devote more time to his philanthropic activities. His elder son Rishad Premji, who was the Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro took over as the Executive Chairman.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has written a letter to his employees. Here is the full text:

So, in this (2020) toughest of tough years, I want to thank you. Profoundly. You have done everything and more, both professionally and personally – to tackle all challenges head-on. We stand here at the beginning of a new year – more resilient than ever before, reinvented and reconstructed for a changed world, and, with greater energy and confidence than ever before. All of this because of your dedication, ingenuity, and tenacity

Wipro was founded on December 29, 1945, another tumultuous period of transformation and upheaval, in the wake of the end of World War II and at the cusp of the independence of India and its partition. Starting then as a tiny vegetable oil making company, Wipro has grown to global leadership in multiple businesses. This journey of success, transformation, and resilience has been powered by fundamentally two intertwined things. The spirit of thousands and thousands of Wiproites like you, and, an unflinching commitment to our values – the Spirit of Wipro

Our actions in 2020 have demonstrated clearly that we are worthy custodians of this proud legacy. ‘Custodians’, because we have to nurture and build on what we have, and then hand it over to another generation of Wiproites. Such that when Wipro is 150 years old, someone will write similar words, with even more pride.

the company’s commitment to its values continues to be the most important enabler of the efforts. “..together we will make Wipro soar to new heights – to a future I am very excited about.