Reach for the skies: The top 10 air routes that are set to see some intense competition

Ameya Joshi
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

Post merger, the combined might of the Tata group airlines will trump IndiGo’s market share by a mile. But the current market leader isn’t going to take things lying down.

With 80 percent of the traffic coming from the top 20 airports of the country, it is worth looking at the top 10 routes and how they stand in terms of capacity, total seats, and which airlines dominate which of these routes. (Representative Image)

It's been over a year since the Tata group took control of Air India. The group has since announced the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express (which is in progress), and also the merger of Vistara with Air India, which will lead to Singapore Airlines having a 25.1 percent stake in Air India. Even as the operational details were being worked out, the airline announced a mega order of 470 aircraft, in addition to inductions announced earlier. Air India has also bumped up capacity on metro routes.

This could put pressure on the unhindered run of IndiGo, an airline that was built meticulously and strengthened since the fall of Jet Airways. As Air India scales up, a combined Tata entity will be able to take on IndiGo in most routes, if not all. While IndiGo has resorted to adding capacity to dominate the market, most of these airports have limited slots and the same strategy may not work any more.

With 80 percent of the traffic coming from the top 20 airports of the country, it is worth looking at the top 10 routes and how they stand in terms of capacity, total seats, and which airlines dominate which of these routes. Data shared by OAG Aviation, an intelligence and analytics firm, exclusively for this article shows that individually, neither Air India nor Vistara matches the frequency of IndiGo on the top 10 routes in the country, but the picture changes when the frequencies of both the airlines are clubbed.

The sectors