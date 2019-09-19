RCom subsidiary files bankruptcy protection without prior consent

Debt-ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications said its subsidiary GCX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US without any prior consent of the company. The B2B arm of RCom, GCX has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy code last week, as per a regulatory filing.

"Kindly note that while there was financial stress in GCX, however, the decision to file for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code has been made by the management of GCX without any prior consent of the Company," RCom said in the filing.

GCX on September 15 announced that it has initiated a voluntary case under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to effectuate the plan while continuing to serve its customers as usual.

"Upon emergence from this process, the Company expects to be well-positioned to aggressively pursue its business plan independent of the overhang caused by its corporate parent's challenges," GCX said.

It claimed that more than 75 per cent of the company's lenders have already committed their support for the plan, which outlines the terms for a transaction through which GCX's senior secured noteholders would become owners of the Company and provide new loans to support and grow the business.

"GCX expects to complete the Chapter 11 process and emerge as a stronger company within the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to all required regulatory approvals," the company said.