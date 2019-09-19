App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

RCom subsidiary files bankruptcy protection without prior consent

"Kindly note that while there was financial stress in GCX, however, the decision to file for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code has been made by the management of GCX without any prior consent of the Company," RCom said in the filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Debt-ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications said its subsidiary GCX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US without any prior consent of the company. The B2B arm of RCom, GCX has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy code last week, as per a regulatory filing.

"Kindly note that while there was financial stress in GCX, however, the decision to file for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code has been made by the management of GCX without any prior consent of the Company," RCom said in the filing.

GCX on September 15 announced that it has initiated a voluntary case under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to effectuate the plan while continuing to serve its customers as usual.

Close

"Upon emergence from this process, the Company expects to be well-positioned to aggressively pursue its business plan independent of the overhang caused by its corporate parent's challenges," GCX said.

related news

It claimed that more than 75 per cent of the company's lenders have already committed their support for the plan, which outlines the terms for a transaction through which GCX's senior secured noteholders would become owners of the Company and provide new loans to support and grow the business.

"GCX expects to complete the Chapter 11 process and emerge as a stronger company within the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to all required regulatory approvals," the company said.

RCom, on the other hand, itself is undergoing through insolvency proceedings in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.