App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCoM says will not be paying Rs 375 cr to NCD holders

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is working expeditiously to complete the process of asset sale, which is likely to be completed by end-March 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Debt-ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications on Wednesday said it will not be paying the fourth installment of Rs 375 crore principal amount on non-convertible debenture, which is due on February 7.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is working expeditiously to complete the process of asset sale, which is likely to be completed by end-March 2019.

"...the company is not making payment of 4th installment of Rs 375 crore of principal on NCD's which is going to be due on February 7, 2019 and interest payable on NCD's till completion of restructuring process," the Anil Ambani-led firm said.

Earlier, the company had informed about its assets monetisation programme and the signing of binding agreements for sale of wireless spectrum, tower, fibre and media convergence node assets.

related news

"Presently, the company is working expeditiously to complete the process and expects to close the same by end of financial year March, 2019, subject to receipt of applicable approvals as may be required for the purpose.

"The assets sale proceeds shall be utilised to repay company's debt including NCD's in such manner as may be decided by the Joint Lenders Forum," Reliance Communications added.

The company has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 341 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. It had registered a loss of Rs 206 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The loss figure excludes interest and foreign exchange impact.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NCD #Reliance Communications

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.