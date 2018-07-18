RCom reports smaller loss in first quarter

Debt-laden Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) reported a narrower first-quarter loss of Rs 3.42 billion (USD 34 million) on Wednesday, citing lower expenses in terms of access charges and licensing fees.

It was the company's seventh straight quarterly loss and compared with a loss of Rs 12.21 billion a year ago.

RCom is yet to complete a Rs 181 billion asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm and Canada's Brookfield, which will trim its huge debt pile.

Revenue from operations fell about 26 percent to Rs 10.06 billion in the first quarter, it said.

($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees)