Two held for Mumbai hospital fire

Two persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the fire in a government hospital in Mumbai that claimed the lives of nine people and left 175 injured.

The fire had broken out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri on Monday, killing nine people and injuring 175 others.

"Those arrested were identified as Nilesh Mehta and Nitin Kamble. They are supervisors of a construction company, which was overseeing the construction of a new building of the hospital," a senior official said.

The duo was booked under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and others.

As many as 175 people, including some children, were injured in the incident and were currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the city.

Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital when the fire broke out on Monday, an official had said.