RCap resolution: NCLAT allows lenders' plea for another round of bidding

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

A two-member bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday  allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.

The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.