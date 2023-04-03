 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCap insolvency: Second auction postponed by lenders to April 11

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Torrent Investments, Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Limited IIHL and Oaktree Cap are likely to participate in the auction

RCap lenders have estimated the liquidation value of the company to be around Rs 12,500 crore

Lenders of the debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) on April 3 postponed the second auction in the company's insolvency case, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources.

The auction was set to happen on April 4, but is postponed to April 11 after the bidders requested changes in the request for resolution plan (RFFP), the sources told the channel.

Additionally, bidders have asked for changes in the resolution plan's terms and conditions to ensure compliance. They also said that no other bid apart from the one in the auction should be taken by the lenders.

"The highest bidder will be the winner to end the insolvency process of Rcap," the sources said.