RCap insolvency: Second auction postponed by lenders to April 11

Lenders of the debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) on April 3 postponed the second auction in the company's insolvency case, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources.

The auction was set to happen on April 4, but is postponed to April 11 after the bidders requested changes in the request for resolution plan (RFFP), the sources told the channel.

Additionally, bidders have asked for changes in the resolution plan's terms and conditions to ensure compliance. They also said that no other bid apart from the one in the auction should be taken by the lenders.

"The highest bidder will be the winner to end the insolvency process of Rcap," the sources said.

"The highest bidder will be the winner to end the insolvency process of Rcap," the sources said.

