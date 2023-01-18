 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCap Insolvency Case: Torrent’s application should be dismissed, says CoC, admin

Jan 18, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Counsels for the Committee of Creditors and RCap administrator said that the NCLT should not intervene in any process in which public interest is impacted. 

Representatives of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the Reliance Capital (RCap) administrator on January 18 said that the application plea filed by the Torrent Group to stop the second auction of RCap has no legal mechanism.

In the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing on January 18 in Mumbai, Ravi Kadam, counsel for RCap administrator, said that the CoC reserves the absolute right to annul the resolution process, reject all plans and call for new resolution plans under the law.

Torrent Investments, one of the bidders in the case, had, on January 17, termed the second auction illegal under Section 39 1A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

To this, Kadam argued that Regulation 39 1A was introduced with the objective of curbing the menace of unsolicited bids and it does not prohibit the right of the CoC to solicit bids.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, counsel for the CoC, alleged that there is no basis for the application filed by Torrent.

“CoC has asked for an extended challenge mechanism; whether it is extended or not will be decided by the CoC. There is no legal mechanism under which this application can be filed by Torrent,” Sibal said.