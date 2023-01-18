RCap Insolvency Case: Torrent’s application should be dismissed, says CoC, admin

Representatives of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the Reliance Capital (RCap) administrator on January 18 said that the application plea filed by the Torrent Group to stop the second auction of RCap has no legal mechanism.

In the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing on January 18 in Mumbai, Ravi Kadam, counsel for RCap administrator, said that the CoC reserves the absolute right to annul the resolution process, reject all plans and call for new resolution plans under the law.

Torrent Investments, one of the bidders in the case, had, on January 17, termed the second auction illegal under Section 39 1A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

To this, Kadam argued that Regulation 39 1A was introduced with the objective of curbing the menace of unsolicited bids and it does not prohibit the right of the CoC to solicit bids.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, counsel for the CoC, alleged that there is no basis for the application filed by Torrent.

“CoC has asked for an extended challenge mechanism; whether it is extended or not will be decided by the CoC. There is no legal mechanism under which this application can be filed by Torrent,” Sibal said.

Highlighting the role of the resolution professional, Sibal said that its role is to ensure that the plans submitted are compliant with the rules. “If compliant, the resolution professional’s role is to submit those plans to the CoC,” Sibal added. Torrent Investments wrote to the administrator and CoC to immediately withdraw and annul the second round of auction under the extended mechanism. Failing this, it warned that it will be compelled to take legal action. Sibal argued that Torrent’s application is premature and should be dismissed at this stage. “Torrent is arguing that its net present value (NPV) remained the same when it tweaked the bid to offer Rs 8,640 crore as upfront cash. It is for the CoC to decide if the NPV is changed, not Torrent,” Sibal added. The last date for the RCap insolvency process is fixed at January 30, 2023. What is the case? After the fall of two of the largest non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India, the Srei Group and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), RCap was the third NBFC against which insolvency proceedings were initiated. RCap, in the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,156 crore, against an income of Rs 6,001 crore income. A year before, the company posted a loss of Rs 9,287 crore on a total income of Rs 19,308 crore. In November 2021, the RBI superseded the board of RCap as payment defaults and serious governance issues surfaced. After a month, the RBI filed an application for initiating a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against RCap at the Mumbai bench of NCLT. The insolvency case, running for more than a year now, had 14 bidders, including some major players like Adani Finserve, KKR, Piramal Finance, and Poonawala Finance. Other bidders include ArpWood, Varde Partners, Multiples Fund, Nippon Life, JC Flowers, Brookfield, Oaktree, Apollo Global, Blackstone, and Hero Fincorp.

Moneycontrol News

