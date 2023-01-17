RCap Insolvency Case: Torrent group writes to admin and CoC, warns of legal action if second action is not recalled

Torrent Investments, one of the bidders for cash-strapped Reliance Capital (RCap), on January 17 wrote to administrator and lenders of the firm seeking to immediately withdraw and annul the second round of auction under the extended mechanism.

Failing this, Torrent Investments warned that they will be compelled to take legal action, the company said.

Darius Khambata, appearing advocate for Torrent Investments, in the hearing said that the CoC (commitee of creditors) minutes show that the challenge mechanism was concluded in a fair and transparent manner, with Torrent emerging as the highest bidder.

The Swiss challenge method refers to a form of procurement through bidding process wherein a bidder makes a bid to the auctioneer. Once approved, the auctioneer then seeks proposals against the first bid and chooses the best amongst all options.

The company said that inviting a second round of auction would be a breach of NCLT’s interim orders which prevented the CoC from accepting any revision in bids until its final order.

Khambata said: “There are no precedents since Reg 39 1A was introduced in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that allows for another auction round after the conclusion of the first bid

There is no question that the Administrator himself appears very clear in minutes of CoC meetings that Hinduja’s revision is illegal.” Khambata also alleged that the challenge mechanism has been torn up by the CoC and there stands no guarantee that the second auction will be the last in the process. The arguments from the CoC will be heard on January 17 or 18. NCLT, which initially fixed January 16 as the date of hearing Torrent’s plea, later changed it to January 17 after the administrator for RCap sought time to file his response. The last date for the RCap insolvency process is fixed at January 30, 2023. NBFC crisis After the fall of two of the largest NBFCs in India, viz. Srei Group NBFCs and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), RCap was the third NBFC against which insolvency proceedings were initiated. The company in the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,156 crore against Rs 6,001 crore income. A year before, the company posted a loss of Rs 9,287 crore on a total income of Rs 19,308 crore. And in November 2021, RBI superseded the board of RCap in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues. After a month, the RBI filed an application for initiating CIRP against RCap at the Mumbai bench of NCLT. The insolvency case, which is running now for more than a year, had 14 bidders including some major players like Adani Finserve, KKR, Piramal Finance and Poonawala Finance. Other bidders included ArpWood, Varde Partners, Multiples Fund, Nippon Life, JC Flowers, Brookfield, Oaktree, Apollo Global, Blackstone, and Hero Fincorp.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE