RCap Insolvency Case: Torrent group writes to admin and CoC, warns of legal action if second action is not recalled

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST

he National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 12 had adjourned Torrent Investments' plea to challenge the Committee of Creditors (CoC)’s proposal to hold a second auction to January 16

Torrent Investments, one of the bidders for cash-strapped Reliance Capital (RCap), on January 17 wrote to administrator and lenders of the firm seeking to immediately withdraw and annul the second round of auction under the extended mechanism.

Failing this, Torrent Investments warned that they will be compelled to take legal action, the company said.

Darius Khambata, appearing advocate for Torrent Investments, in the hearing said that the CoC (commitee of creditors) minutes show that the challenge mechanism was concluded in a fair and transparent manner, with Torrent emerging as the highest bidder.

The Swiss challenge method refers to a form of procurement through bidding process wherein a bidder makes a bid to the auctioneer. Once approved, the auctioneer then seeks proposals against the first bid and chooses the best amongst all options.

The company said that inviting a second round of auction would be a breach of NCLT’s interim orders which prevented the CoC from accepting any revision in bids until its final order.

Khambata said: “There are no precedents since Reg 39 1A was introduced in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that allows for another auction round after the conclusion of the first bid