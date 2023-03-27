 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCap insolvency case: Lenders set base bid at Rs 9,500 crore, to hold second auction on April 4

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST

After the second auction, the liquidation value of Reliance Capital is pegged at around Rs 12,500 crore

The lenders of Reliance Capital, which is currently burdened with debt, have announced plans to hold another auction on April 4, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC TV-18 on March 27.

The base bid amount has been set at Rs 9,500 crore based on net present value (NPV) calculations, with a minimum cash share of Rs 8,000 crore.

As per the auction process, after the first round, the bid amount will increase by Rs 500 crore, and then by Rs 250 crore in subsequent rounds. It is hoped that this auction will enable Reliance Capital to reduce its debt burden and get back on a stable financial footing.

 