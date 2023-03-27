RCap insolvency case: Lenders set base bid at Rs 9,500 crore, to hold second auction on April 4

The lenders of Reliance Capital, which is currently burdened with debt, have announced plans to hold another auction on April 4, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC TV-18 on March 27.

The base bid amount has been set at Rs 9,500 crore based on net present value (NPV) calculations, with a minimum cash share of Rs 8,000 crore.

As per the auction process, after the first round, the bid amount will increase by Rs 500 crore, and then by Rs 250 crore in subsequent rounds. It is hoped that this auction will enable Reliance Capital to reduce its debt burden and get back on a stable financial footing.

Lenders have estimated the liquidation value of the company to be around Rs 12,500 crore.

"It would not be entirely surprising if the offers were to be below this, We will invite all four suitors to participate but it is a two-horse race. Piramal-Cosmea Financial Holdings consortium and Oaktree are unlikely to participate, so it is between Hinduja and Torrent now,” one of the lenders said.

One of the sources said that considering Torrent has moved to the top court to question the lenders’ decision to hold a second auction, it may not participate in the second round, or will do with its original offer.

On March 2, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed a petition filed by lenders of RCap seeking another round of auction for the undergoing insolvency process.

A two-member bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid. The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

After this, Torrent Investments was planning to challenge in Supreme Court the NCLAT order which allowed lenders of RCap seeking another round of auction.

After the first auction, Torrent Investments was the highest bidder with a bid of Rs 8,640 crore for Reliance Capital. The CoC of Reliance Capital, subsequently opted for second auction after it received an offer from Hinduja group of Rs 9,000 crore, higher than that of Torrent Investments.

The insolvency process

RCap was the third major non-banking financial firm to be cherrypicked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2021 under IBC after Srei Group and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL).

On December 22, 2022, a day after Torrent Investments made the winning bid in the last day on the first round of auctions, the Hinduja Group made an improved offer of Rs 8,950 crore. Following an appeal by Torrent, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) restrained the administrator of RCap Nageswara Rao Y from presenting the non-compliant bid to the committee of lenders.

Three days later, however, the lenders in a meeting decided that the winning bid in the first round of auctions was sub-optimal and decided to hold another round of auctions.