App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBL, Nasscom sign MoU for credit solution to ICT MSMEs

"As part of the MoU, the two entities will collaborate for various activities including joint events, knowledge sharing sessions and ensure continuous engagement with various chapters in ten locations across India," a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The RBL Bank and Nasscom on Thursday announced entering into an MoU to provide customised credit solutions to MSMEs in the Information and Communication Technology sector.

"As part of the MoU, the two entities will collaborate for various activities including joint events, knowledge sharing sessions and ensure continuous engagement with various chapters in ten locations across India," a statement said.

The collaboration is aligned at the central government's mission to promote and encourage the MSMEs.

The partnership will comprise key services like simplified assessment procedure and processing and competitive pricing.

related news

Structured mentoring of MSMEs on a periodic basis will also be available, the statement said.

"As a bank, we have stayed focused on achieving inclusive and all-encompassing growth and this partnership will help tap into the huge enterprise pool of NASSCOM and expand our reach. Additionally, it will enable the MSMEs to benefit from our wide bouquet of offerings," Head, Commercial Banking, RBL Bank Vincent Valladares said.

"Through this partnership with RBL Bank, we will be able to extend support to the MSME ecosystem, and additionally provide them with an opportunity to avail seamless credit facility. We see this association as a medium to enable the right framework for the growth of MSMEs in the country," NASSCOM SME Council chairman Kamal Agarwala said.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #MSME #Nasscom #RBL Bank

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.