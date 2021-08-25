RBl imposes Rs 15 lakh monetary penalty on Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) on August 25 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 15 lakh on The Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank, Himachal Pradesh for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI

The violation is related to ‘Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs’, RBI said in a release. This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said .

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-adherence RBI directions, non-identification of NPAs, wrong classification of assets, inadequate provisions made due to the wrong classification of assets and non-adherence to exposure norms for housing, real estate and commercial real estate (CRE), the RBI said.

Based on the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions. After considering the bank's reply and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that violation of RBI directions were substantiated, the RBI said.