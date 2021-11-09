MARKET NEWS

RBl imposes monetary penalty on The Nakodar Hindu Urban Co-operative Bank

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31 revealed violation of rules on non-identification of NPAs, wrong classification of assets and inadequate provisions made due to wrong classification of assets, the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST
Representational image.

Reserve Bank of India (RBl) on November 9 imposed a monetary penalty of rupees five lakh on The Nakodar Hindu Urban Co-operative Bank for non-compliance with certain directions.

The violation is related to rules on income recognition, asset classification, provisioning and other related matters, the RBI said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31 revealed violation of rules on non-identification of NPAs, wrong classification of assets and inadequate provisions made due to wrong classification of assets, the RBI said.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions.

Close
After considering the bank's reply and oral submissions, the RBI imposed a monetary penalty.
Tags: #non-compliance #NPA #RBL #The Nakodar Hindu Urban Co-operative Bank
first published: Nov 9, 2021 05:48 pm

