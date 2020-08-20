RBL Bank raises Rs 1,566 crore through preferential issue

Private sector lender, RBL Bank has raised Rs 1,566 crore through a preferential share issue to a set of investors. The bank’s board, at its meeting on August 20, approved the proposal.

The money will be raised from Maple II BV, ICICI Prudential Life, CDC Group Plc, Gaja Trustee company and Gaja Capital fund II, the bank said in a statement to exchanges.

Maple II BV, which is indirectly owned by a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia, will pick up 9.45 per cent stake in the bank.

The Board has approved the issuance of over 8.84 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs177 per shares.

After the share issue, ICICI Prudential Life will have 3.13 per cent stake in the bank, CDC Group Plc will pick up 5.55 per cent stake while Gaja Trustee and Gaja Capital will together have 1.42 per cent stake.

The preferential issue, post-closure will result in an increase of the capital adequacy ratio of the bank to 18.6 per cent with common equity Tier 1 increasing to 17.4 per cent, the bank said.