172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|rbl-bank-to-raise-rs-1566-crore-through-preferential-issue-5733521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank raises Rs 1,566 crore through preferential issue

Maple II BV, which is indirectly owned by fund affiliated with Baring private Equity Asia, will pick up 9.45 per cent stake in the bank.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender, RBL Bank has raised Rs 1,566 crore through a preferential share issue to a set of investors. The bank’s board, at its meeting on August 20, approved the proposal.

The money will be raised from Maple II BV, ICICI Prudential Life, CDC Group Plc, Gaja Trustee company and Gaja Capital fund II, the bank said in a statement to exchanges.

Maple II BV, which is indirectly owned by a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia, will pick up 9.45 per cent stake in the bank.

Close

The Board has approved the issuance of over 8.84 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs177 per shares.

After the share issue, ICICI Prudential Life will have 3.13 per cent stake in the bank, CDC Group Plc will pick up 5.55 per cent stake while Gaja Trustee and Gaja Capital will together have 1.42 per cent stake.

The preferential issue, post-closure will result in an increase of the capital adequacy ratio of the bank to 18.6 per cent with common equity Tier 1 increasing to 17.4 per cent, the bank said.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #RBL Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.