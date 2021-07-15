RBL Bank ties up with Visa after RBI bars Mastercard, says new card issuances may be impacted

RBL Bank requires customers to maintain a balance between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore to avail the highest rate - 6.5 percent for its Digital Savings Account. An interest rate of 4.75 percent is offered to customers with upto Rs 1 lakh balance and 6 percent interest rate for a customer who maintains a balance between Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh.

RBL Bank said on 15 July it tied up with card network Visa Worldwide to issue fresh credit cards after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) jhad barred Mastercard Asia/Pacific from issuing new cards in India.

RBL Bank currently issues credit cards on the Mastercard network only.

“RBL Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited yesterday to issue credit cards enabled on the Visa payment network. RBL Bank expects to start issuance of credit cards on the Visa payment network post the technology integration which is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks,” the bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges.

In the meantime, RBL Bank’s current run rate of approximately one lakh new credit card issuances per month could potentially be impacted till such time that there is clarity from the regulator on issuing new credit cards on the Mastercard network or till the technical integration with Visa is complete.

As of date, RBL Bank has three million credit card customers and is the fifth largest credit card issuer in the country with roughly five percent market share, the bank said.

On July 14, the RBI said it had taken supervisory action against Mastercard, citing non-compliance with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data. In April, the regulator had barred on similar grounds American Express Banking Corp. (Amex) and Diners Club International from on-boarding new domestic customers on to their card networks from 1 May. The two sets of regulatory action leave Visa and the National Payments Corporation of India-owned RuPay as the only active issuers of new cards in India.

The actions against the three companies relate to non-compliance with an RBI circular dated April 6, 2018. The circular mandated all payment system providers to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.