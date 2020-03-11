App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBL Bank says it is financially strong, well capitalized

The statement comes in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis, following which stock prices of various banks went sharply down.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In the aftermath of Yes Bank crisis, Private sector lender RBL Bank on March 11 said it is "well capitalised" and there is no adverse change in its asset quality. The statement comes in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis, following which stock prices of various banks went sharply down.

"The management of RBL Bank wishes to address the prevailing concerns around the bank which is based on misinformation, and warrants clarification," it said in a statement.

The lender further said that: "We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution. Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially in social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts".

Close

The bank said it is well capitalised, has healthy liquidity, growth is on track and management remains firmly committed.

related news

"There has been no material adverse change in the asset quality since we announced our Q3 financial results on 22 January 2020 and our guidance remains consistent," the bank said.

The bank further said that it has a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 per cent with Tier-1 at 15.02 per cent (significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively).

"All our business segments are doing well, we continue to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and are also hiring more people as previously planned," the statement said adding that the bank continues to attract additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments.

Shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 230.25, higher by 10.80 per cent over its previous close in early trade on BSE.

The stock had witnessed significant downtrend and had slumped over 30 per cent in the previous two trading sessions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:09 am

tags #Business #India #RBL Bank #stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.