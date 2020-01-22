RBL Bank says closely watching stressed loans, more slippages likely in Q4

RBL Bank, that reported a 69 percent drop in net profit for October-December quarter, due to a spike in provisions, expects more slippages from its watchlist in the last quarter of current financial year.

“The external environment continues to be challenging, given the stress levels in the economy and we are keeping a close watch on the health of our portfolio,” said Vishwavir Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank, adding that there has been no material change to the pool of stressed accounts worth Rs 1,800 crore previously identified.

The bank saw slippages of Rs 1,048 crore in the third quarter. Of this, about Rs 700 crore came from the watchlist that comprises of 3-4 accounts.

As on December 31, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose to 3.33 percent, up from 2.6 percent in the previous quarter, while net NPA ratio was up at 2.07 percent, from 1.56 percent in the July-September period.

“We expect the tail of NPAs to flow through in Q4 when we will make related provisions as planned,” Ahuja added, while speaking to analysts on earnings call.

The bank’s provisions were up at Rs 638.3 crore in the third quarter, up from Rs 533.3 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 160.7 crore in the same period last year.

“We are working to steer the bank out of its recent challenges. And as we’ve indicated before, this will be done and dusted by end of the next quarter,” Ahuja said.