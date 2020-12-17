MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBL Bank raises Rs 5.12 crore CSR fund for girl child education

The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1.10 lakh km since October this year to raise the money for a school near Hyderabad, a statement said.

PTI
December 17, 2020 / 11:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RBL Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.12 crore for girl child education through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on cycling.

The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1.10 lakh km since October this year to raise the money for a school near Hyderabad, a statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 17, 2020 11:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.