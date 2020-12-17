RBL Bank raises Rs 5.12 crore CSR fund for girl child education

live bse live

RBL Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.12 crore for girl child education through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on cycling.

The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1.10 lakh km since October this year to raise the money for a school near Hyderabad, a statement said.