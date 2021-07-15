RBL Bank Q1 Net Profit may dip 34% YoY to Rs. 93 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 93 crore up 34% year-on-year (up 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 927 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 12% Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 772 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

