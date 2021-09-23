MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBL Bank MD gets nearly all votes at AGM for 4th term

Ahuja joined the bank in 2010 from Bank of America and has been the force behind the successful listing of the lender in August 2016 and driving its balance sheet by mani-fold.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

An overwhelming 99.94 percent of RBL Bank shareholders have approved the reappointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the managing director and chief executive for the fourth term beginning June this year.

Ahuja joined the bank in 2010 from Bank of America and has been the force behind the successful listing of the lender in August 2016 and driving its balance sheet by mani-fold.

Though the board had in January this year cleared his fourth three-year term till June 2024, the Reserve Bank in June had only cleared his reappointment for only one year beginning June 2021.

According to the results of the voting held at the September 21 annual general meeting, as much as 99.94 per cent of shareholders who participated in the voting favoured his reappointment as the managing director and chief executive of the mid-sized lender.

Ahuja, a veteran with close to 35 years of experience, joined RBL in 2010 and has been successful in transforming it into a vibrant, new-age bank. Before joining the bank, he headed Bank of America India from 2001 to 2009.

Close

Related stories

Under his leadership at RBL, its business has grown 46-fold and advanced over 50 times, and its net profit has steadily grown from Rs 12 crore in FY11 to Rs 508 crore in FY21, while customer base has grown from just about 2.5 lakh in FY11 to around 1 crore now.

The bank employs 17,000 people now, up from 700 when he took over.

The RBL counter gained more than 1.8 per cent to close at Rs 179 on the BSE, whose benchmark declined marginally.
PTI
Tags: #AGM #Business #Companies #RBL Bank
first published: Sep 23, 2021 07:50 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.