RBL Bank board approves re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as MD and CEO

Private sector lender, RBL Bank on Monday said its Board of Directors has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from June 30, 2021 to June 29, 2024.

This is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the bank said in a notification to exchanges.

Subsequently, the bank has recommended the re-appointment of Ahuja to the Reserve Bank of India for the regulator's approval, it said. Ahuja has been the Managing Director and CEO of RBL Bank since June 30, 2010.

Ahuja is a seasoned banker with over 38 years of experience and expertise in banking, economics, finance, risk management, HR and business management. Prior to joining RBL Bank, Ahuja was the Managing Director and CEO of Bank of America, India from 2001 to 2009.