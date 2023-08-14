RBL Bank appoints Buvanesh Tharashanka as Head of Finance

RBL Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private sector lender RBL Bank on August 14 said that it has appointed Buvanesh Tharashankar as the Head of Finance.

“Tharashankar to be part of the Senior Management of the Bank with effect from August 14,” the bank said in an exchange filing. Tharashankar shall be considered for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the bank, it added.

“Tharashankar shall be considered for the position of CFO and the said matter shall be placed before the ensuing meetings of the board and other relevant boards for necessary approvals,” the bank said.

RBL Bank Q1

RBL Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, up from Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period, beating expectations.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 3.22 percent from 4.08 percent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA), too, declined to 1.00 percent from 1.16 percent in the year-ago quarter.