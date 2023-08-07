RBL Bank a profitable investment in services sector, says M&M CEO Anish Shah

M&M is set to deliver its commitments, it has delivered more than promised in the past, said Anish Shah.

RBL Bank is a profitable option for Mahindra & Mahindra, said Anish Shah, the MD & CEO of M&M and the Mahindra group, while adding that it is a Rs 400-crore investment in the services sector that the group knows very well.

"It is value creation for us. Our capital allocation policy remains unchanged. Services sector has generated Rs 5,000 crore for us in cashflow," Shah told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. He also said that it's a "great investment in a solid bank".

On July 26, M&M confirmed acquiring a 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank and added "it may consider further investment subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures". However, "in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9 percent", the company said.

As far as its stake in RBL Bank is concerned, the management said that the financial services business is a core area for M&M. This investment is based on a long-term view (7-10 years), with an objective to understand banking, which will enable it to enhance the value of its financial services business.

While commenting on the electric vehicle (EV) business, Shah said the company tried to limit dilution in EV business.

"We believe we are in a strong position to regain leadership in electric vehicles with SUVs. EV will be about 20 to 3o percent of our portfolio in 2027," he added.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s net profit surged 98 percent year-on-year (YOY) to Rs 2,774 crore in the first quarter. Its revenue from operations increased 23 percent to Rs 24,368 crore.