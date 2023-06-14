RBI’s wilful defaulter loan settlement move: Trade unions see red, bankers welcome framework

RBI

Even as banking unions have raised an alarm against the recent move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow banks to settle loans of wilful defaulters under a compromise settlement, bankers have welcomed the step stating it will help the recovery of such loans. On June 8, 2023, the RBI issued a circular which said that the REs (regulated entities) may undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs of accounts categorised as wilful defaulters or fraud, without prejudice to the ongoing criminal proceedings against such debtors.

The same framework said that "the proposals for compromise settlements in respect of debtors classified as frauds or wilful defaulters, as permitted under the terms of clause 13 of this Annex, shall require the approval of the Board in all cases."

On June 13, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) criticised the RBI move to allow banks/lenders to settle loans of wilful defaulters under a compromise settlement.

‘Helpful for banks to get money back’

"It will be helpful for banks to recover the money; ultimately, the value of money is time. Cases just drag on and banks do not get the money and the borrower moves away," said an MD & CEO of a bank.

Former RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan, while talking to Moneycontrol, said that so long as the process is correct, it is good for banks. "Banks may do a proper assessment of what they can recover post settlements through the legal process," said Vishwanathan.

However, J N Gupta, of Stakeholder Empowerment Services, said “the only issue I'm seeing in this circular is the cooling period of one year. Why is there a cooling period of one year? Else, I believe this will be helpful for banks to get their money back faster. See, even while going to courts, it takes a lot of time. Sometimes, courts request banks to waive the loans."

"The cooling period in respect of exposures, other than farm credit exposures, shall be subject to a floor of 12 months. REs are free to stipulate higher cooling periods in terms of their board-approved policies. The cooling period for farm credit exposures shall be determined by the REs as per their respective board- approved policies," the RBI circular said.

Bank unions caution

"We view the recently released RBI framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs as a detrimental step that may compromise the integrity of the banking system and that it would undermine the efforts to combat wilful defaulters effectively," said a joint statement of bank unions.

Rupam Roy, General Secretary, AIBOC, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, said: "I ask the government which committee has advised the government to compromise with fraudsters. Tell us the name. It is like promoting fraudsters."

R K Bansal, former executive director of IDBI Bank, while talking to Moneycontrol, said that if a banker goes to the IBC with a case, it will take more time. "If the settlement gives better value to the banks, I don’t find anything wrong. This is only a guideline by the RBI. It is now up to the bank boards how they want to proceed. The definition of wilful defaulter, in itself, is very weak," he said.

The official statements of AIBOC and AIBEA further added that this sudden change in the framework by the central bank to grant compromise settlements to wilful defaulters came as a shocker and it will not only lead to erosion of public trust in the banking sector but will also undermine the confidence of depositors.