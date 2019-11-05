RBI's revised compensation rules for private bank chiefs - key takeaways

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued tighter guidelines on the remuneration for chief executives and whole-time directors (WTDs) of foreign and private banks.

The revised norms also apply to small finance, payments banks and local area banks, a notification released by the RBI said.

The new guidelines will be applicable from the next financial year for pay cycles staring from April 1, 2020.

Here are the key points from the central bank's notification:

– A minimum of 50 percent of the salary of a chief executive officer (CEO) must be variable pay that is linked to performance.

– If the variable pay exceeds 200 percent, then 67 percent of the compensation will have to be in the form of non-cash instruments. If the figure is up to 200 percent, then the requirement is 50 percent.

– The total variable pay for bank chiefs is now capped at 300 percent of the fixed salary.

– In case of “subdued or negative financial performance of the bank”, deferred compensation must be subject to malus/clawback arrangements

– The clawback clause will also apply if the provision for non-performing assets or divergence in bad loan classification exceeds the stipulated threshold

– For senior executives including WTDs, at least 60 percent of the total variable pay must be under deferral arrangements.

– Guaranteed bonus should not be a part of the compensation plan and should only be given in the context of joining/sign-on bonus.

