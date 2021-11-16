MARKET NEWS

English
RBI's regulations review authority recommends withdrawal of 150 circulars

RRA has been engaging in extensive consultations with internal as well as external stakeholders, on review of the regulatory and supervisory instructions for their simplification and ease of implementation.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
The RBI had set up the RRA 2.0 on April 15, 2021, to review the regulatory instructions.

The Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0), a committee set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has recommended the withdrawal of 150 circulars in the first tranche of recommendations, the central bank said in a release on November 16.

The RBI had set up the RRA 2.0 on April 15, 2021, to review the regulatory instructions, remove redundant and duplicate instructions, reduce the compliance burden on Regulated Entities (REs) by streamlining reporting structure, revoking obsolete instructions and wherever possible obviating paper-based submission of returns.

It was also envisaged that the RRA will engage internally as well as externally with all regulated entities and other stakeholders to facilitate this process. The RRA has also constituted an Advisory Group representing the regulated entities under the chairmanship of Swaminathan J., Managing Director, State Bank of India.

RRA has been engaging in extensive consultations with both – internal as well as external stakeholders, on review of the regulatory and supervisory instructions for their simplification and ease of implementation.
Tags: #RBI
first published: Nov 16, 2021 04:25 pm

