    RBI's Regulation Review Authority 2.0 recommends withdrawal of 100 more circulars in second tranche

    RRA 2.0 was set up in April 2021 to review regulatory instructions to remove redundant and duplicate ones, and reduce compliance burden on regulated entities.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India has said these recommendations are expected to ease regulatory compliance.

    The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Regulation Review Authority (RRA) 2.0 has recommended withdrawal of another 100 circulars in the second tranche, the RBI said in a release.

    Earlier, in November 2021, the RRA had withdrawn 150 circulars.

    Further, on the suggestions of an internal group the RRA has recommended elimination of paper-based returns and has identified 65 regulatory returns which would either be discontinued or merged with other returns or would be converted into online returns, the RBI said.

    Also, the RRA recommended the creation of a separate web page, 'Regulatory Reporting', on the RBI website to consolidate information relating to regulatory reporting and return submission by the regulated entities at a single source.

    These recommendations are expected to ease regulatory compliance for the regulated entities while improving the accuracy, speed and quality of data submission, the RBI said.

    RRA 2.0 was set up in April 2021 to review regulatory instructions to remove redundant and duplicate ones, reduce the compliance burden on Regulated Entities (REs) by streamlining reporting structure; revoke obsolete instructions; and, wherever possible, obviate paper-based submission of returns.

    The RRA has to engage with the regulator, regulated entities and other stakeholders to facilitate the review and streamlining process.
    Tags: #RBI Regulations review authority
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:01 pm

