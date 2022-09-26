RBI's intervention more to avoid fluctuation in rupee's exchange rate, says FM Sitharaman

The interventions made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are focused more to avoid fluctuation in rupee's exchange rate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 26.

The action taken by the US Federal Reserve has an "impact on all currencies", Sitharaman said, adding that "we have to only be sure that fluctuation is not going to be severe".

The central bank is not aiming at fixing the exchange rate, Sitharaman clarified. "RBI's intervention is more towards avoiding fluctuation," she added.

