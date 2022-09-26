 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI's intervention more to avoid fluctuation in rupee's exchange rate, says FM Sitharaman

Sep 26, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

The action taken by the US Federal Reserve has an "impact on all currencies", Sitharaman said, adding that "we have to only be sure that fluctuation is not going to be severe".

The interventions made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are focused more to avoid fluctuation in rupee's exchange rate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 26.

The central bank is not aiming at fixing the exchange rate, Sitharaman clarified. "RBI's intervention is more towards avoiding fluctuation," she added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

