you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI's focus on governance, ownership rules could bring in new players in banking: Report

The move could also address the issues of both capital and conflict of interest by businesses over the diversion of funds of their ventures, the report further added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

New players are likely to enter the banking sector, courtesy the Reserve Bank of India’s recent review of ownership guidelines and structures.

The RBI’s move on the governance of Indian banks and change in rules could address the long-pending grievances of capital-flush industrialists and buyout firms looking for an opportunity in the financial sector, reported The Economic Times (ET).

The move could also address the issues of both capital and conflict of interest by businesses over the diversion of funds of their ventures, the report further added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Experts told the publication that a liberal ownership regime could increase the prospects of better bids for assets that could be put up for sale as the government plans to privatise some banks. The regulator though is yet to decide on the policy.

Former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi, who was involved in designing previous guidelines on bank licensing, believes it is a big change. “The argument has been that capital is required, but who will bring it? Government can’t. Foreign capital is already permitted up to 74 percent. Foreign banks can have 100 percent subsidiaries. The fourth group left out is industrial houses,” he said.

Last week, RBI took two key initiatives to address the issue.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 11:48 am

