RBI’s digital lending norms balance innovation and consumer interest, says deputy governor Rao

“The framework is designed to strike a balance between the need for an innovative and inclusive system while at the same time ensuring that the regulatory arbitrage is not exploited to the detriment to the customers’ interest,” Rao said at an event in Mumbai.

The RBI, on August 10, released norms to regulate digital lending. The norms were aimed at regulating all digital lenders including fintechs, banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and mandated increased transparency on the part of lenders while disbursing loans. The norms were originally envisioned as a way to eliminate unregistered and fraudulent lending apps using predatory practices against unsuspecting borrowers.

The RBI had said on September 2 that all digital lenders must adhere to the norms by November 30, 2022.

The norm impacted the business model of players like Slice and Uni which disbursed credit from their partner NBFCs through pre-paid cards. Moneycontrol reported on August 18, that SBM Bank India which is the partner bank for Slice and Uni's prepaid cards decided to halt new customer onboarding owing to the new norm.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is cracking down on nefarious Chinese loan apps that have been unlawfully lending and using high handed recovery methods with unsuspecting customers. Many of these apps have pushed customers to suicide over the past two years after harrassing them for repayments and charging high interest rates.

Moneycontrol reported on September 7 that the Payments Council of India (PCI), the apex body of payments and settlement players, has made a representation to the RBI to exempt payment aggregators (PAs) from the norm that mandates loan disbursals and repayments be made to and from the borrowers and the RBI-registered lender's accounts.

Rao said on September 8 that “responsible” financial innovation requires balancing innovative products with necessary safeguards for ensuring financial system stability and customer protection.

Hence, even as we appreciate the benefits of digital credit, one needs to take cognisance of the risks involved, Rao warned. These include issues like data privacy breach, disruptive business models, aggressive recovery methods and exorbitant interest rates, he said.

Another underlying theme of the digital lending framework is that the onus of complying with the regulatory guidelines rests squarely with the regulated entities, Rao said. These entities will have to ensure that the loan service facilitator and the digital lending apps with whom they have outsourcing tie ups function within regulatory ecosystem “not just in letter but also in spirit,” the deputy governor added.