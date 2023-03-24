 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI’s board of directors approves Budget for accounting year 2023-24

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situations and associated challenges.

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) central board of directors on March 24 approved the Budget for the accounting year 2023-24 during the 601st meeting held at Hyderabad under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor.

The board in its meeting also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments.

Deputy Governors MK Jain, Michael Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board Satish K. Marathe, Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H. Dholakia attended the meeting.

Further, Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.

