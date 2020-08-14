RBI's aim to get officers under a new cadre flops; only 5% opt in

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) aim to get at least 1,500 officers in the new Specialised Supervisory and Regulatory Cadre (SSRC) may have hit a dead-end as only about five percent of the proposed strength showed any interest.

The deadline for officers to join the new unified cadre for supervision and regulation at the RBI was July 31.

The RBI hasn’t extended the deadline post July 31, said an RBI official familiar with the development requesting anonymity, adding, only about 5 percent of the proposed 1,500 strength have joined the cadre till now.

The initial deadline to opt-in or opt-out of the department was January 31. On account of lack of participation from officers, this deadline was extended till July 31. The RBI has now launched a survey among officers of supervisory and regulatory division to assess the competency level of officers, the official quoted above said.

“This survey isn’t linked to SSRC. But the RBI may be looking at restructuring the new cadre and this survey could be part of that exercise,” said the official.

The unified cadre was formed on November 1 last year to strengthen and consolidate the supervision functions, presently scattered across different departments. However, there is a difference of opinion between top management and officers about the effectiveness of the new division. Officers believe the existing infrastructure needs to be strengthened through training instead of creating a new cadre.

In a letter dated 25 June , the RBI Officers' Association (RBOA) had said that the SSRC will adversely impact the central bank's supervisory functions. "The bank will lose the benefit of drawing upon from the wider pool of talented officials for its supervisory/regulatory functions. At the same time the officers in the cadre would lack the exposure in other area, therefore, there is an urgent need to review the decision related to SSRC," the association had said in the letter.

The RBI officers were unhappy with the structure of the new department, and cited HR issues such as mobility, lack of promotion opportunities and performance appraisal system. Besides, the RBI officers are concerned with the way recent promotions were done and with the performance management system.

“The scheme did not find takers because it was prepared without detailed study, lacked clarity, vision and experience in administration. The Bank has consistently ignored officer community in recent years and they have hardly engaged RBIOA for any discussion to find a right solution for the problem in hand," the Officers said in the letter to the Governor.

Till 1974, the RBI had a separate cadre for regulation/ supervision; effective from May 22, 1974, the seniority of officers in all grades was merged pursuant to the recommendations of the Cadre Review Committee. Also, RBI officers have asked the Governor to review the performance appraisal and promotion policies of officers. The RBI has been following 'Bell Curve' based performance management system which follows an arithmetic average to arrive at equal distribution and resultantly "above" and "below" average performers are arrived at in the curve.