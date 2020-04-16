RBI’s 10% cap for banks to invest in TLTRO funds lacks clarity

After learning that only a few top-rated big companies managed to lap up the funds in the first three auctions under the targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stipulated a condition.

On April 15, while announcing the fourth auction of TLTRO, the RBI said the maximum amount for a particular bank to invest in securities should not exceed 10 percent of the allotment received by it. But, this rule has created some confusion in the market.

The confusion is whether this 10 percent cap is applicable only for the money availed under the fourth TLTRO or for the entire amount raised so far in three earlier auctions.

“If this rule applies to funds raised from earlier auctions as well, this could create a problem. There are undeployed funds in the Rs75,000 crore availed so far by banks. Given the new rule, banks may have to rework the funds deployment strategy,” said SV Sastry, MD and CEO, SBI DFHI.

For instance, if a bank has availed Rs 10,000 crore from TLTRO window, it can invest only Rs1,000 crore in a company or a group of companies now. Beyond this, if the bank wants to invest in the papers of the same company, the bank will have to borrow more under the TLTRO window,” Sastry said.

This means any particular bank will not be able to consider the same company which has already benefited from the window for further funding unless the bank borrows more to stay within the limit. So far, only big firms such as NHB, NTPC have benefited from the TLTRO window. Reliance Industries is planning to raise money from the TLTRO window to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore, according to reports.

NTPC raised about Rs 4,300 crore at 6.55 percent issuing three-year papers. Last week, NHB raised about Rs 2,000 crore. Banks are making a decent 2.15 percent margin as they are getting money at 4.40 percent under TLTRO.

Under the TLTRO plan, the RBI asked banks to make sure they have to deploy this money in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers, and non-convertible debentures over and above the outstanding level of their investments in these bonds as on March 27, the RBI said.

Banks have to acquire up to fifty per cent of their incremental holdings of eligible instruments from primary market issuances and the remaining fifty per cent from the secondary market, including from mutual funds and non-banking finance companies. Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 percent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio, the RBI said.

The RBI’s 10 percent stipulation will help mid-sized companies and smaller ones with investment grade rating to get a share of the TLTRO money. The RBI introduced the TLTRO to help the industry tide over the liquidity crunch on account of the COVID-19 economic impact. The nationwide lock-down announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed three weeks. On April 14, the PM extended the lock-down till May 3.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.