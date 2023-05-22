English
    RBI will ensure adequate liquidity in system, says governor Shaktikanta Das

    The uneven distribution of liquidity among banks led to a sharp rise in call money rates in the inter-bank market, Das has said

    Manish M. Suvarna
    May 22, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
    RBI

    RBI to ensure adequate banking system liquidity, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India will ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system and the previous week’s repo operation was conducted to address problems of some banks, governor Shaktikanta Das said on May 22.

    “The system had adequate liquidity but certain banks had more liquidity and certain banks were running short of liquidity, so our last week’s repo operations were to address the problems of such banks which did not have liquidity,” Das said.

    As reported by Moneycontrol, the RBI’s variable rate repo auction on May 19 was aimed at easing the liquidity stress for some banks. The RBI infused Rs 46,790 crore through a 14-day variable rate repo auction at a cut-off rate of 6.51 percent, just over the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends funds to other banks.

    The uneven distribution of liquidity among banks led to a sharp rise in call money rates in the inter-bank market.

    Call money rates shot up and remained above the RBI’s repo rate of 6.5 percent on most days in April and May.

    The weighted average call money rate remained in the range of 6.55 percent to 6.79 percent between April 18 and May 16, according to Bloomberg data. This was above the repo rate and close to the marginal standing facility rate of 6.75 percent.

    Usually, when liquidity in the banking system is in surplus, call money rates are marginally below the repo rate. While call money rates in the past two days remained at or below the repo rate, the weighted average three-day call money rate is trading at 6.3875 percent.

    As on May 19, liquidity in the banking system remained in surplus of around Rs 49,499.40 crore.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15
    first published: May 22, 2023 12:37 pm