RBI watchful of inflation dynamics, will respond appropriately, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India is “very watchful” of the evolving situation on inflation and will respond with adequate measures appropriately, the governor of the central bank said on June 17.

“Every day there are new developments that are taking place. Yesterday, the US Fed increased its rate by 75 basis points than earlier expectation of 50 basis points. So, it (rate trajectory) will depend on the evolving situation,” Shaktikanta Das added at an event in Mumbai.

The RBI-led Monetary Policy Committee has raised the repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June, with an aim to combat inflationary pressures in the economy. Retail inflation in India came in at 7.04 percent in May, easing from a near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.

Retail inflation has now been above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent for 32 consecutive months. More worryingly, it has now spent five months above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range.

Inflation has hurt not just India but has also impacted the developed economy. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points at this week’s meeting after inflation in the world’s largest economy rose to a 40 year high in May.

India’s flexible inflation target regime gives the regulator a chance to deal with extraordinary challenging situation, Das said. During Covid, the MPC consciously decided to tolerate inflation above 4 percent up to 6 percent because the situation required that. The flexibility was to support growth, Das added.

“If we were very conscious about keeping inflation at 4 percent and kept the rates unduly high, the consequences of that approach would have been disastrous for the economy,” he added.