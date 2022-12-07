 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indianomics | RBI vows to go after inflation; prepares market for more hikes

Latha Venkatesh
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

A large part of the market was expecting the RBI to announce a 35-basis point (bp) hike and indicate it is done for now and will wait and watch hereafter.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday made it clear it wants to bring down inflation to below 6% and then to the target of 4% which it said is two years away. The message for the market was clear—at least one more hike in February with another not being ruled out later in the year if inflation proves sticky.

The market wasn’t prepared for such plain speaking on inflation or the central bank’s determination to chase it down to target. A large part of the market was expecting the RBI to announce a 35-basis point (bp) hike and indicate it is done for now and will wait and watch hereafter. Not surprisingly, following the policy, yields in the OIS (overnight index swaps) market jumped 7-8 bps along the curve as the market prepared for an almost certain February hike.

The seventh paragraph in the statement best summarises the RBI’s hawkish position:

“Inflation has ruled at or above the upper tolerance band since January 2022 and core inflation is persisting at around 6 percent. Headline inflation is expected to remain above or close to the upper threshold in Q3 and Q4:2022-23. It is likely to moderate in H1:2023-24 but will still remain well above the target.

"Meanwhile, economic activity has held up well and is expected to be resilient, supported by domestic demand… On balance, the MPC (monetary policy committee) is of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, break the core inflation persistence, and contain second-round effects, so as to strengthen medium-term growth prospects.”

There are several hints here of RBI’s hawkish tilt.