RBI top brass takes stock of situation; bank CEOs seek extension of COVID-19 relaxations

In view of the lockdown extension and deterioration in overall economic situation, bankers have made their case for extension of some of the relaxations announced by the Reserve Bank of India in March to prevent a spike in bad loans and ensure credit outflow.

Banks have demanded possible extension of the loan moratorium facility to borrowers announced by the RBI in the wake of COVID-19. The RBI will look into these suggestions now.

Following banks’ reluctance to extend loan moratorium to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the RBI had made it clear that banks are free to extend moratorium to these firms.

“This was a general meeting to take a stock of the situation. The RBI asked about the progress in implementation of policies announced so far. Banks have apprised about the situation. Banks also sought the possibility of continuation of some of these relaxations,” said a banking industry official.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and deputy governors attended the meeting with the managing directors and chief executive officers of major public and private sector banks in two separate sessions.

Since the lockdown announced on 24 March, the RBI has primarily announced two sets of measures to help banks and borrowers tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

In the first round, the central bank announced a 75 basis point rate cut, liquidity measures to the tune of Rs 3.74 lakh crore including a targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) worth Rs 1 lakh crore, deferment of interest on working capital facilities and three month moratorium for all term loans extended by lending institutions.

In the second round, the central bank announced TLTRO 2.0 worth Rs 50,000 crore, specifically targeting small companies.

Banks were proactive in extending moratorium to all borrowers except NBFCs. Banks like SBI weren’t in favour of giving blanket moratorium to NBFCs while some other banks were inclined to do so.

As for TLTRO, in the first round banks received Rs 1 lakh crore from the central bank but much of this funds was lent to big companies with AAA rating. In the second round (TLTRO 2.0), while the RBI offered Rs25,000 crore in the first auction, banks subscribed only half of the amount. This was due to high risk aversion among banks.

Announcing the second round of measures, Das said RBI has been proactively watching the situation very closely especially with respect to the measures already taken. The central bank is of the view that the macroeconomic situation has worsened on account of the COVID-19 situation. India, though will suffer on the growth front this year, is expected to rebound sharply in FY2022, Das said, citing the IMF predictions. IMF had predicted a growth of 1.9 percent in the current fiscal year and 7.4 percent in the next fiscal.

On Saturday, the RBI sought the details of the progress of implementation of the measures announced earlier especially with respect to credit flows to different sectors, liquidity to Non-Banking Financial Companies, Micro finance institutions, Housing finance companies and mutual funds. Following Franklin Templeton fiasco, the RBI had opened a liquidity window for banks to lend to mutual funds. However, banks haven’t used this facility significantly.