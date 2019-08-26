RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government as it has approved the recommendations of Bimal Jalan committee at the central board meet held in Mumbai on August 26.

The transfer sum comprises of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) that was adopted at the central board meet.

"The Central Board accepted all the recommendations of the Committee and finalised the RBI’s accounts for 2018-19 using the revised framework to determine risk provisioning and surplus transfer," the RBI said.

The Central Board decided to maintain the realized equity level at 5.5 percent of the balance sheet as recommended by the committee, down from existing 6.8 percent. The resultant excess risk provisions of Rs 52,637 crore were written back, RBI said.

As of June 30, 2019, the RBI stands as a central bank with one of the highest levels of financial resilience globally, the report said. The board also reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and other areas of operations, the RBI said.

The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and attended by Deputy Governors NS Vishwanathan and Mahesh Kumar Jain. Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip Shanghvi, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Manish Sabharwal, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi also attended the meeting. Rajiv Kumar, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, were also present.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 later during the day, former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India Rakesh Mohan said that public discussion and economic survey have been concentrated on the liabilities side of the balance sheet so far. He also said net foreign assets for the last 10 years have varied between 60 percent to 90 percent, adding that in no way can one think of forex reserves being higher than what they ought to be.