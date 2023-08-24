RBI to adopt calibrated approach on Incremental CRR withdrawal, says India Ratings

The Reserve Bank of India announced I-CRR on August 10 to manage excess liquidity in the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to take a calibrated approach to withdrawing the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) requirement starting September, domestic ratings agency India Ratings and Research said in a report on August 24.

The agency said if the I-CRR requirement would continue in September, tightness in the system liquidity would aggravate meaningfully due to quarterly advance tax and monthly goods & service tax (GST) payments in the second and third week of the month.

On August 10, the RBI announced the I-CRR to manage the excess liquidity following the return of Rs 2,000 notes to the banking system after they were withdrawn from circulation.

The central bank said that with effect from the fortnight beginning August 12, scheduled banks would have to maintain an I-CRR of 10 percent of the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19 and July 28.

The move seemed to have mopped up around Rs 1 lakh crore from the system (base money), the ratings agency said. As a consequence, the banking system liquidity receded to around 0.5 percent of NDTL from an excess of average 1 percent.

Subsequently, short-term rates have moved up by 25-40 basis points (bps), the report added. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Soon after the beginning of I-CRR, liquidity in the banking system narrowed by over Rs 1.42 lakh crore on August 13. An August 22, liquidity slipped into the deficit for the first time this fiscal year to Rs 23,644.43 crore.

CD issuances to remain strong

India Ratings also said to address the additional funds after I-CRR, private banks have resorted to issuing certificates of deposits (CDs), especially banks with relatively lower access to easy deposits.

Public sector banks’ CD issuances fell sharply in August to Rs 14,800 crore (as of 21 August 2023; July 2023: Rs 34,600 crore), while private banks raised around Rs 12,700 crore (Rs 10,500 crore).