you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to set up payments infrastructure fund; invests Rs 250 crore

The RBI will make an initial contribution of Rs 250 crore to the PIDF covering half the fund and remaining contribution will be from card issuing banks and card networks operating in the country, the RBI said in a release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced creation of a Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) to encourage acquirers to deploy Points of Sale infrastructure, both physical and digital modes, in tier-3 to tier-6 centres and north eastern states.

The RBI will make an initial contribution of Rs 250 crore to the PIDF covering half the fund and remaining contribution will be from card issuing banks and card networks operating in the country, the RBI said in a release.

“To provide further fillip to digitisation of payment systems, it is necessary to give impetus to acceptance infrastructure across the country, more so in underserved areas,” the RBI said. The PIDF will be governed through an Advisory Council and managed and administered by Reserve Bank, adding over the years, payments ecosystem in the country has evolved with a wide range of options such as bank accounts, mobile phones, cards, etc.

The PIDF will also receive recurring contributions to cover operational expenses from card issuing banks and card networks. The Reserve Bank will also contribute to yearly shortfalls, if necessary.

