MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI to restore normal liquidity operations in phased manner

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBI had temporarily suspended the revised liquidity management framework.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 8 said it is restoring normal liquidity management operations in a phased manner on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions.

“On a review of evolving liquidity and financial conditions, it has been decided to restore normal liquidity management operations in a phased manner,” the RBI said in a release.

Accordingly, the RBI will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 15 for a notified amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore, it said.

In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, the RBI had temporarily suspended the revised liquidity management framework and the window for Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) operations were made available throughout the day.

This was intended to provide eligible market participants with greater flexibility in their liquidity management.

Close

Further, in view of operational dislocations and elevated level of health risks posed by COVID-19, the RBI truncated trading hours for various market segments with effect from April 7, 2020.

Later, with the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, the RBI restored trading hours for markets regulated by the RBI in a phased manner with effect from November 9, 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #RBI
first published: Jan 8, 2021 06:45 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.