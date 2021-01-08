RBI to restore normal liquidity operations in phased manner

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 8 said it is restoring normal liquidity management operations in a phased manner on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions.

“On a review of evolving liquidity and financial conditions, it has been decided to restore normal liquidity management operations in a phased manner,” the RBI said in a release.

Accordingly, the RBI will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 15 for a notified amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore, it said.

In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, the RBI had temporarily suspended the revised liquidity management framework and the window for Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) operations were made available throughout the day.

This was intended to provide eligible market participants with greater flexibility in their liquidity management.

Further, in view of operational dislocations and elevated level of health risks posed by COVID-19, the RBI truncated trading hours for various market segments with effect from April 7, 2020.

Later, with the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, the RBI restored trading hours for markets regulated by the RBI in a phased manner with effect from November 9, 2020.