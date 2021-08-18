RBI to purchase up to Rs 25,000 crore of 5 gilts under G-SAP 2.0 on August 26

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy up to Rs 25,000 crore-worth of five government-issued long term stocks (gilts) under the Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 2.0, CNBC TV 18 reported on August 17.

The gilts purchase would be made by the central bank on August 26, the report said. This comes around a month after the RBI bought government bonds through the open market worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The recent decisions taken by the RBI are part of the first round of purchases under G-SAP 2.0.

On July 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct the open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in Q2 of the financial year 2021-22 to support the market.

In its April monetary policy review, the RBI had announced secondary market G-SAP 1.0. Under the programme, the central bank committed upfront to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities with a view to enable a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amid comfortable liquidity conditions. It had planned a G-SAP of Rs 1 lakh crore for Q1 FY22.

“The auctions under G-SAP 1.0 have evoked keen interest from market participants, with bid cover ratios of 4.1 and 3.5, respectively, in the two auctions undertaken so far. The timing of the second auction was aimed towards replenishing the drainage of liquidity due to the restoration of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to its pre-pandemic level of 4 percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), effective May 22, 2021,” Das had said.