you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to purchase, sell G-Secs worth Rs 10,000 cr each on December 30

Earlier this week, the central bank had conducted a similar OMO and purchased securities worth Rs 10,000 crore and sold worth Rs 6,825 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India on December 26 announced simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through special open market operations (OMOs) for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 30 following a review of liquidity situation.

Earlier this week, the central bank had conducted a similar OMO and purchased securities worth Rs 10,000 crore and sold worth Rs 6,825 crore.

"On review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct one more simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMO for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 30, 2019," it said in a statement.

The results of the auction will also be announced on December 29, the RBI said while announcing the special OMO.

The RBI further said it reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the bids or offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Market news #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

