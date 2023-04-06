RBI to help to develop onshore NDF market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 6 said it has proposed to permit banks with IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) to offer non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts to residents.

"This measure will further deepen the forex market in India and provide enhanced flexibility to residents in meeting their hedging requirements," Das said during the announcement of the April Monetary policy.

Banks in India with IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) were earlier permitted to transact in Indian Rupee non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts with non-residents, banks and other eligible banks having IBUs.

A non-deliverable forward contract allows two parties to lock in exchange rate for a period of time.

