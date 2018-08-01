App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to further strengthen office of Internal Ombudsman (IO) of banks

"Revised instructions in this regard will be issued by the end of September 2018," RBI said in a its statement on developmental and regulatory policies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RBI has decided to strengthen grievance redressal mechanism of banks by giving more autonomy to Internal Ombudsman (IO), appointed by banks to resolve customer complaints.

"Revised instructions in this regard will be issued by the end of September 2018," RBI said in a its statement on developmental and regulatory policies.

With a view to strengthening the internal grievance redressal mechanism at banks, select banks were advised in May 2015 to appoint IO as the apex authority for redressal of customer complaints, it said.

"Based on a review, it has been decided to enhance the independence of the IO while simultaneously strengthening the monitoring system over functioning of the IO mechanism," it said.

related news

To provide the much-needed competitive edge for credit to the priority sector, it has been decided that all scheduled commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks and Small Finance Banks) may co-originate loans with Non-Banking Financial Companies - Non-Deposit taking- Systemically Important (NBFC-ND-SIs), for the creation of eligible priority sector assets, it said.

"The co-origination arrangement should entail joint contribution of credit by both lenders at the facility level. It should also involve sharing of risks and rewards between the banks and the NBFCs for ensuring appropriate alignment of respective business objectives, as per their mutual agreement. Guidelines in this regard will be issued by the end of September 2018," it said.

In order to bring further efficiency in price discovery mechanism and as a step towards harmonisation of regulations for Urban and Rural Co-operative Banks, it has been decided to permit Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks to undertake eligible transactions for acquisition or sale of non-SLR investment in secondary market with mutual funds, pension or provident funds, and insurance companies.

"This is in addition to undertaking eligible transactions with Scheduled Commercial Banks and Primary Dealers. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the end of September 2018," it said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 06:48 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Market news #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.