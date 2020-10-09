RBI to discontinue system-based automatic caution-listing of exporters

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to discontinue the system-based automatic caution-listing of exporters in view of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Exports have been adversely impacted by the pandemic-related contraction in external demand. In this environment, it is crucial to provide flexibility to exporters in the realisation of export proceeds and to empower them to negotiate better terms with overseas buyers. In order to facilitate the same, and make the caution-listing process exporter-friendly and equitable, it has been decided to discontinue the system-based automatic caution-listing,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 9 while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's MPC.

The RBI will henceforth undertake caution-listing on the basis of case-specific recommendations of the Authorised Dealer (AD) bank, said Das.

In the press conference, Das said that the RBI left key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, while retaining an accommodative monetary policy stance to support the coronavirus-hit economy of India.

The MPC kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4 percent, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35 percent.

The RBI Governor said that MPC voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth.

The meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), earlier slated for September 29 to October 1, was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The 25th meeting of the rate-setting MPC with three new external members -- Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide -- began on October 7. This is the maiden meeting of the new members who were appointed just a day before the meeting for a term of four years.