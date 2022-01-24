MARKET NEWS

RBI to conduct variable rate repo auction under LAF today

The VRRR is usually undertaken to reduce the money flow by sucking out cash in the system

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a variable rate reverse auction (VRRR) for Rs 75,000 crore on January 24, the central bank has said in a release.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to reduce the money flow by taking out existing cash present in the system.

The central bank has been rebalancing the surplus liquidity in the system by shifting it out of the fixed-rate overnight reverse repo window to VRRR auctions of longer maturity.

This rebalancing has proceeded on a pre-announced glidepath and has evolved satisfactorily, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 8.

The bank would continue to rebalance liquidity conditions in a non-disruptive manner while maintaining adequate liquidity to meet the needs of the productive sectors of the economy, he said.

To restore the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020, the Reserve Bank had been rebalancing the liquidity surplus by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo auctions of longer maturity, Das said.

“The objective is to re-establish the 14-day VRRR auction as the main liquidity management operation,” Das said.

Through the process, the RBI is also fulfilling its objective of strengthening its control over the liquidity overhang which, in turn, reinforces its ability to normalise liquidity conditions when warranted, the governor said.
Moneycontrol News
